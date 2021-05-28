Styrene Isoprene Butadiene (SIBS) Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and, Top Key Players Forecast 2027

The global styrene isoprene butadiene(sibs) market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from automotive industries due to unqiue physical properties of high tensil strength. Furthermore, increase in usage of styrene isoprene butadiene(sibs) instead of pvc and other substitute is likely to drive the demand for styrene isoprene butadiene(sibs) in the coming years. However, volatile raw material prices is projected to hinder the growth of styrene isoprene butadiene(sibs) market. Likewise, development and commercialization of products made of polymer instead of steel product may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global styrene isoprene butadiene(sibs) market is segmented on the basis of form and end-user industry. On the basis of form, the styrene isoprene butadiene(sibs) market is segmented into, pellets and powder. Based on end-user industry, the global styrene isoprene butadiene(sibs) market is segmented into, footwear, adhesives and sealants, plastic modification, bitumen modification, automotive, sporting and toys, electrical and electronics, others.

Styrene Isoprene Butadiene (SIBS) is the mixture of three organic compound which are styrene (derivative of benzene), isoprene (obtained from plants and animals), and butadiene (a molecule that helps in polymerization). The styrene isoprene butadiene (sibs) are the compounds which forms a long chain like structure or goes through the process of polymerization under the pressure of heat. The combination of all the three molecules results in giving both the thermoplastic and elastomeric properties to the extracted polymer. It is used in various end-use industries such as adhesives, sealants, automotive, electrical & electronic, etc.

Key Players:

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

– Formosa Plastics Corporation

– General Industrial Polymers

– JSR Corporation

– Kraton Polymers LLC

– Kuraray Co. Ltd.

– Lee Chang Yung Chemical Industry Corp.

– Ravago Group

– Versalis

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Styrene Isoprene Butadiene (SIBS) market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional outlook of the Global Styrene Isoprene Butadiene (SIBS) Market research study report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report puts explicit emphasis on the most dynamic information of the global market, gained with the assistance of industry-best analytical methods.

Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

