TV Mounts Market Size Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends and Forecasts to 2025

The ‘TV Mounts market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Request a sample Report of TV Mounts Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2096037?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=PCc

TV Mounts market is expected to grow US$ 3,194.4 million by 2025 from US$ 2,653.8 million in 2017. The demand for TV Mounts is largely influenced by number of factors mainly due to the several advantages offered by TV mounts and rising living standard of people across the globe. On the basis of type, fixed wall mount accounted for largest share of the TV mounts market in 2017 in terms of revenue. These mounts are easiest to install and economical as compared to other TV mounts.

The market for TV mount is fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Majority of the companies in this market are located in Asia-Pacific region as well as in North America. Currently, high demand for TV mounts is noticed in developing as well as developed regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America owing to the significant growth in residential and commercial construction, robust economic growth, boom of screen-size upgrades in developed region, and replacement of CRT TVs with flat-panel TVs in developing regions.

On the basis of application, residential is the leading sector owing to initiatives taken by government of developing as well as developed region for infrastructural development. These infrastructural developments comprises of construction of several hotels, educational institutions, hospitals, commercial buildings, railways and airports among others. Moreover, constantly growing population in several countries demand for increased residential construction. Several countries are facing shortage of housing and consequently, the governments are introducing various schemes and programs for the construction of residential buildings and houses in their respective country. Furthermore, the governments are providing low interest rates, tax rebates, and low mortgages with an objective to enable affordable purchasing of housing property for the lower as well as middle-class population. Thus, growth in construction sector increases the shipments for TVs, consequently flourish the demand for TV mounts.

Ask for Discount on TV Mounts Market Report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/2096037?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=PCc

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global TV mounts market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the TV mounts industry.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 12

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 12

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 12

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 13

3. TV MOUNTS MARKET LANDSCAPE 16

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 16

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 17

3.2.1 Global TV Mounts Market – By Type 18

3.2.2 Global TV Mounts Market – By Application 18

3.2.3 Global TV Mounts Market – By Geography 18

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 19

3.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America PEST Analysis

4. TV MOUNTS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 29

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 29

4.1.1 Rising living standard of people has resulted in increased demand for TV mounts 29

4.1.2 Several advantages offered by TV mounts is propelling the market growth 29

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 29

4.2.1 Availability of substitute mechanisms may restrict the market growth 29

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 30

4.3.1 Growth of both residential as well as commercial construction sector in the APAC region is providing prospective opportunities to the market 30

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 30

4.4.1 Increase in demand for LED and LCD TVs in near future 30

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 31

5. TV MOUNTS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 32

5.1 GLOBAL TV MOUNTS MARKET OVERVIEW 32

5.2 GLOBAL TV MOUNTS MARKET FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 33

6. TV MOUNT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TYPE 35

6.1 OVERVIEW 35

6.2 GLOBAL TV MOUNT MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY TYPE, 2017 & 2025 35

6.3 FIXED WALL MOUNT MARKET 36

6.3.1 Overview 36

6.3.2 Fixed Wall Mount Market Forecasts and Analysis 36

6.4 FULL-MOTION WALL MOUNT MARKET 37

6.4.1 Overview 37

6.4.2 Full-Motion Wall Mount Market Forecasts and Analysis 37

6.5 TILTING WALL MOUNT MARKET 38

6.5.1 Overview 38

6.5.2 Tilting Wall Mount Market Forecasts and Analysis 38

6.6 CEILING MOUNT MARKET 39

6.6.1 Overview 39

6.6.2 Ceiling Mount Market Forecasts and Analysis 39

6.7 OTHERS 40

6.7.1 Overview 40

6.7.2 Others Mount Market Forecasts and Analysis 40

7. TV MOUNT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – APPLICATION 41

7.1 OVERVIEW 41

7.2 GLOBAL TV MOUNT MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY APPLICATION, 2017 & 2025 41

7.3 RESIDENTIAL MARKET 42

7.3.1 Overview 42

7.3.2 Residential Market Forecasts and Analysis 42

7.4 COMMERCIAL MARKET 43

7.4.1 Overview 43

7.4.2 Commercial Market Forecasts and Analysis 43

8. TV MOUNTS MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 44

8.1 OVERVIEW 44

8.2 NORTH AMERICA TV MOUNTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 44

8.2.1 Overview 44

8.2.2 North America TV Mounts Market Breakdown by Key Countries 46

8.2.2.1 U.S. TV Mounts Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 47

8.2.2.2 TV Mounts Market Revenue and Forecast to 2025 (US$ Mn) 48

8.2.2.3 Mexico TV Mounts Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 49

8.2.3 North America TV Mounts Market Breakdown by Type 50

8.2.4 North America TV Mounts Market Breakdown by Application 51

8.3 EUROPE TV MOUNTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 52

8.3.1 Overview 52

Enquiry about TV Mounts market report before Buying at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/2096037?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=PCc

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email:[email protected]