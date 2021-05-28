Urology Laser Fibers Market Size Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends and Forecasts to 2025

The Urology Laser Fibers market study now available with Market Study Report, LLC, is a collation of valuable insights related to market size, market share, profitability margin, growth dynamics and regional proliferation of this business vertical. The study further includes a detailed analysis pertaining to key challenges, growth opportunities and application segments of the Urology Laser Fibers market.

The urology laser fibers market is estimated to account for US$ 870.5 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 685.3 Mn in 2017. The factors such as rising prevalence of kidney stone and prostate diseases, increasing geriatric population with rising symptoms of urological disorders are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global urology laser fibers market. However, the requirement for stringent regulatory validation expected to hinder the growth of the urology laser fibers market. On the other hand, rise in the investments for healthcare facilities in the developing nations anticipated to act as a booster for the growth of the urology laser fibers market.

In the urology laser fibers market, the disposable laser fibers segment is expected to the fastest growing segment in the forecast period, by types. The disposable laser fibers are used for single use, they are designed to go through a fully glanced scope without damaging the scope liner or the optics. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation offers Xpeeda D/S/L Dual wavelength fiber single use or a disposable laser fiber that consists side firing, dual wavelength, SIS enabled fiber and also they can deliver more energy to the tissues than other fibers. Moreover, the Lumenis Ltd offers SlimLine EZ disposable laser fibers which are fire compatible and have the holmium and Nd: YAG wavelength which provides great convenience and high safety than the reusable fibers.

The urology laser fibers market was estimated through extensive primary and secondary sources that included a vast array of government authorized websites such as American Urological Association (AUA), National Urology Research Agenda (NURA), Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), Holmium Laser Resection of the Prostrate (HoLRP) and others. The primary respondents included chair-holders and representatives of the demand and supply side for healthcare industries as well as medical professionals at various urology laser fibers companies, hospitals, and research centers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 21

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 21

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 21

2. GLOBAL UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 22

3. GLOBAL UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 24

3.1 OVERVIEW 24

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 24

3.2.1 Global Urology Laser Fibers Market – By Type 25

3.2.2 Global Urology Laser Fibers Market – By Disease 25

3.2.3 Global Urology laser fibers Market – By Geography 26

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 27

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 27

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 29

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 31

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis 33

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis 35

4. GLOBAL UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 37

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 37

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Kidney Stone and Prostate Diseases 37

4.1.2 Technological Advancements 37

4.1.3 Increasing Geriatric Population With Rising Symptoms Of Urological Disorders 38

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 38

4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Validation Requirement 38

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 39

4.3.1 Rise In The Investments For Healthcare Facilities In The Developing Nations 39

4.4 IMPACT ANALYSIS 40

5. UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET -GLOBAL ANALYSIS 41

5.1 UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 41

5.2 GLOBAL UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY – FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 41

5.3 PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS 42

5.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation 42

5.3.2 Olympus Corporation 43

5.4 EXPERT OPINIONS 43

6. GLOBAL UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET ANALYSIS – BY TYPE 44

6.1 OVERVIEW 44

6.2 REUSEABLE LASER FIBER MARKET 45

6.2.1 Overview 45

6.2.2 Global Reusable Laser Fiber Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 45

6.3 DISPOSABLE LASER FIBER MARKET 46

6.3.1 Overview 46

6.3.2 Global Disposable Laser Fiber Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 46

7. GLOBAL UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET ANALYSIS – BY DISEASE 47

7.1 OVERVIEW 47

7.2 PROSTATE DISEASE MARKET 48

7.2.1 Overview 48

7.2.2 Global Prostate Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 48

7.3 KIDNEY DISEASE MARKET 50

7.3.1 Overview 50

7.3.2 Global Kidney Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 50

7.4 INFECTION DISEASE MARKET 52

7.4.1 Overview 52

7.4.2 Global Infection Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 52

7.5 BLADDER DISEASE MARKET 53

7.5.1 Overview 53

7.5.2 Global Bladder Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 53

8. NORTH AMERICA UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 54

8.1 OVERVIEW 54

8.2 NORTH AMERICA UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 (US$ MN) 55

8.3 NORTH AMERICA UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025, BY TYPE (US$ MN) 55

8.4 NORTH AMERICA UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025, BY DISEASE (US$ MN) 56

8.5 NORTH AMERICA UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025, BY COUNTRY (%) 57

8.6 US UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 (US$ MN) 57

8.6.1 US Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 58

8.6.2 US Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn) 58

8.6.3 US Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Disease (US$ Mn) 59

8.7 UROLOGY LASER FIBERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 (US$ MN) 60

8.7.1 Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 60

8.7.2 Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn) 61

8.7.3 Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Disease (US$ Mn) 61

