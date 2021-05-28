Water Softeners Market Perspective and Forecast 2018 – 2025 | Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd, NuvoH2O and More

Water is a universal solvent and it contains minerals such as calcium and magnesium. These minerals are responsible for causing hardness in water. These dissolved solids result in scaly build up on everything from dishes, to pipes, to the heating elements of appliances, and own body too. Soap scum and clogged, corroded plumbing is usually the result of hard water. Water softeners remove those hard minerals, prolonging the life of appliances that utilize water.

Growing opportunities for market players to expand business of water softeners in emerging economies such as India and Japan are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global water softeners market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Water Softeners Market by Type and End-use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global water softeners market was valued at $2,051.30 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,570.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Several water purification companies have come forward into the water softeners business to expand market opportunities. In 2016, Total Soft Water had launched efficient, cost-effective Kimetico Premier Compact Water Softener with a longer life span. The growth in the number of end-user industries and increase in investment in industries such as chemical, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, metal processing, and food & beverages including others have led to high demand for water treatment processes.

As a result, there is a growing demand for water softeners in these industries. The presence of alternative water treatment processes, such as UV radiation, has hampered the growth of this market. Currently, power generation is one of the leading consumers of water among all industries. The utilization of water softeners has increased, owing to need for water treatment & its reuse.

Market players have adopted agreement, acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product & technology launch to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in this report include Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd, NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC. The other key players include Ion Exchange (India) Limited, Hague Quality Water, Harvey Water Softener, Pelican Water System, and Canature Environment Products Co., Ltd. In an instance, Ion Exchange (India) Limited launches high purity water generation product for the pharma industry. This product launch has strengthened its water treatment product portfolio.

Presently, rapid urbanization has increased the need for municipal water treatment to cater to the growing demand for drinking water and sanitation services. Increase in consumption of water across the globe is the major factor that drives the global water softeners market. In addition, increase in industrial activities and world population drives the global market for the water softeners. However, presence of alternative treatment technologies is expected to hamper the market growth.

Based on type, the global water softeners market is segmented into salt-based water softeners and salt-free water softeners. Salt-free water softeners are less expensive to buy than their salt-based counterparts. They are preferred as they do not use any chemicals to soften the water and neutralize contaminants such as calcium and magnesium so that they do not stick to surfaces. They are easy to install, and maintenance cost is also less.

Based on end use, the market is divided into residential, industrial, and municipal. Water softeners are increasingly used in residential application to reduce corrosion of the plumbing pipes and fixtures problems.

Geographically, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America holds the major share in the global water softeners market due to the growth in the industrial sector is the major reason for increase in water demand. Prevalence of water-borne diseases in this region is also generating need for water softeners. In addition, environmental obligations regarding use of clean water, water recycling, and reuse also drive the North American water softeners market.

