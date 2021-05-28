X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2022- FONA Dental Systems, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics, Konica Minolta, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer, Rayence

X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market was valued at $129,939 thousand in 2014, and is estimated to reach $231,811 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2014 to 2022. X-ray detectors are both analog and digital X-ray systems used to detect various defects or irregularities in products without damaging or destroying them. Non-destructive testing (NDT) involves various testing methods to inspect the products without tampering the product. The global X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, technological advancements in hardware, such as tubes, sources, and detectors. In addition, continuous upgrades in software contribute significantly toward improving the efficiency of X-ray inspection systems. Industries such as aerospace and automotive witness high adoption rates of X-ray detectors due to their ability to provide high image quality and accuracy.

The global X-ray detector for NDT market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The type segment is further divided into CR system, static flat panel detector, dynamic flat panel detector, and linear sensor.

X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Canon Inc., FONA Dental Systems Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Konica Minolta Inc., Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Rayence Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Electron Tubes and Devices Co. Ltd., Trixell S.A.S., Detection Technology, Image Tech, MatriX Technologies GmbH, and X-Scan Imaging Corporation.

Based on application, the market is categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electronic & semiconductors, energy & power, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) & improvised explosive device (IED), heavy industries, manufacturing, marine; oil & gas; security, transportation, food, drugs & drinks, and others (archaeology and forensics).

This report studies X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

