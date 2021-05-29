Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Market Increase in Demand in The Developing Countries Is Expected to Boost the Market Growth in The Coming Years

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage is a condition wherein a brain aneurysm ruptures, resulting in bleeding into the subarachnoid space. In severe cases, bleeding may cause brain damage leading to paralysis or coma and even death. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has stated that aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is a worldwide health burden and possesses high fatality and permanent disability rates.

The major factors that drive the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market are rise in incidence of road accidents leading to head injuries and rupture of cerebral aneurysm cases, causing aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage; improved healthcare infrastructure; and growth in awareness about aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. However, stringent regulatory regulations and high cost of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage diagnosis products restrain the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement in healthcare sector and willingness to adopt innovative products for emergency care are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth in the future.

The global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market is segmented based on therapy type, end user, and region. On the basis of therapy type, it is divided into computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), lumbar puncture, xanthochromia, cerebral angiography, and transcranial Doppler ultrasound. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market are Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mayfield Brain & Spine, Europa Group, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Trivitron Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

