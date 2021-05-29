Animal Genetics Market is Growing Rapidly: Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis by 2027
This animal genetics market report provides an in-depth insight of global market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.
Global animal genetics market industry is growing at higher CAGR owing to the rapid demand, consumption of animal proteins, rising demand for meat products across the globe, rising awareness about animal genetic diseases and rise in population of livestock animals to meet the food demands. However, high cost of animal genetics testing, stringent government regulations regarding animal genetic engineering, and lack of skilled professionals like genetics scientists are expected to restrict the growth of the animal genetics market.
The branch of genetics that deals with the study of gene variation and inheritance in companion, domestic and wild animals is called as animal genetics. Animal genetics involves animal breeding, gene expression and physical genetic traits such as body structure, coat color, facial shape, and others which are entirely based on heredity. Animal genetics are used for genetic trait testing, DNA testing, and genetic disease traiting. The animal genetics market is expected to increase in forecasted period.
The global animal genetics market is segmented on the basis of type and service. Based on type, the market is segmented as Animal Genetic Products and Genetic Materials. Animal Genetic Products segment is further segmented into Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine and Others (Goat, Sheep, and Horse). Genetic Materials is segmented into Semen and Embryo. Based on the services, the global animal genetics market is segmented into DNA Typing, Genetic Trait Tests, Genetic Disease Tests and Others.
- Neogen Corporation
- Urus
- Genus
- EW Group GmbH
- CRV Holding
- Groupe Grimaud
- Topigs Norsvin
- Zoetis
- Hendrix Genetics
- Envigo
- Vetgen
The reports cover key developments in the animal genetics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from animal genetics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for animal genetics products in the global market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global animal genetics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The animal genetics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
