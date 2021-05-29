Autonomous Vehicle Market to boom in near future owing to technological advancements taking place | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

The advent of self-driving cars is said to have a long-lasting impact on the vehicle ownership infrastructure and the automotive industry in the near future. Growing applications and advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) technology, light detection and ranging, RADAR sensing and wireless communication technology are anticipated to drive the market for autonomous vehicles in the coming years.

The “Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the autonomous vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by autonomy level, application and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading autonomous vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the autonomous vehicle market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Some of the key players operating in the market are BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Groupe SA, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Volvo-Autoliv-Ericsson-Zenuity alliance

Further the autonomous vehicle market is segmented on the basis of autonomy level and application. Based on autonomy level, the autonomous vehicle market is segmented into Level-3, Level-4 and Level-5. On the basis of application, the autonomous vehicle market is segmented into Consumer, Robo Taxi, Self-driving Bus, Ride Hail and Ride Share.

Also, Geographically the regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The autonomous vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Autonomous Vehicle Market Landscape

4. Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis- Global Analysis

6. Autonomous Vehicle Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Autonomy Level

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application

8. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

9. Industry Landscape

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Autonomous Vehicle Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

