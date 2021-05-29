Cognitive Assessment And Training In Healthcare Market To Experience An Impressive Growth With Top Company Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., Bracket, Medavante Inc., Quest Diagnostic, Prophase, LLC, Cognifit, ERT Clinical

Cognitive assessment and training is a test of an individuals psychological functions and speed of processing information. The assessment can be useful for the cognitive training of individuals, early detection of dementia, and sports management. A major trend in the market is the use of cognitive assessment in home care, for adults who have suffered from a mild stroke.

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market by Technology [Pen & Paper Based Assessment, Hosted, and Biometrics), by Application (Clinical Trial, Screening & Diagnostics, Brain Training, and Academic Research) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing awareness related to brain fitness, advancements in technology, and a growing elderly population. Although these factors boost the growth of the market, the need for assessments in various languages can pose as a major obstacle for the growth of the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market.

The cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into pen & paper based assessment, hosted, and biometrics. Based on application, cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is segmented into clinical trial, screening & diagnostics, brain training, academic research. The market is analyzed based on four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is highly competitive in nature. The major players in the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market include Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., Bracket, MedAvante Inc., Quest Diagnostic, ProPhase, LLC, CogniFit, ERT Clinical, NeuroCog Trials, and others.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report to understand the regional trends and dynamics.

