Compressor Blades Market, Share, Demand and Analysis of Potential Growth – Research Forecasts to 2024

The compressor is one of the main components in a gas turbine. It compresses the air and sends it to the combustion chamber where it is mixed with the gas. The gas generated by the explosion of the mixture is moved to the generator through the compressor blades to generate electricity.

Scope of the Report:

Global Compressor Blades Application segment consists of Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft and Energy. Energy segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 47.7% in 2018. In 2018, the Energy segment was estimated to sale at 1537 K Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Global Compressor Blades Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in global market, especially in Europe, United States, Asia-Pacific and etc. Europe is the dominant market in the global Compressor Blades market in terms of value. The Europe Compressor Blades market was estimated to be valued at 106 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.

Global Compressor Blades Market: Key Players: GKN Aerospace, Blades Technology, Chromalloy, Rolls Royce, Safran, C*Blade, Hi-Tek Manufacturing, Pacific Sky, UTC Aerospace, TURBOCAM, Farinia Group, Stork, Moeller Aerospace and etc.

The worldwide market for Compressor Blades is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 266.6 million US$ in 2024, from 233.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Compressor Blades in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

High-pressure Compressor Blades

Low-pressure Compressor Blades

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Compressor Blades product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Compressor Blades, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Compressor Blades in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Compressor Blades competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Compressor Blades breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Compressor Blades market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Compressor Blades sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

