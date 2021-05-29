Demand-Supply Scenario of Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period (2017 – 2025)

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Overview

The modern industrial processes in the various end-use sectors such as food and chemicals, are controlled by accurate process conditions and temperature is an important parameter in any process. The industrial refrigeration systems has a major role in maintain the stability of the overall industrial process and directly affects the quality of end product. The industrial refrigeration systems consists of three main components which includes compressors, condensing units and evaporators. The automated systems consists of condenser control, compressor control, oil control, liquid level control and safety systems.

Food processing industries has a major share in global industrial refrigeration market in terms of consumption. In food processing industry, it is used for processing of fruits, vegetables, poultry, fish, meat and dairy products. The temperature in industrial refrigeration systems are mentioned in terms of wet bulb and hot bulb temperatures. The dry bulb temperature does not consider the humidity and other properties of air, while wet bulb temperature considers these parameters.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14386

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The wide applications of industrial refrigeration systems such as food processing, beverage production, chemical production etc. is the major driver for the growth of global industrial refrigeration systems market. The industrial refrigeration systems has a major role in maintaining the quality of the end product. The growing packed food industry in emerging clusters such as developing countries in APAC and Latin America is expected to drive the growth of industrial refrigeration systems market. The rising investments in improving the infrastructure related to cold chain is anticipated to boost the global industrial refrigeration systems market growth. The environmental regulations regarding maintenance, safe refrigerant use is expected to increasing demand for sustainable refrigeration systems.

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of components, the global industrial refrigeration systems market can be segmented as follows:-

Compressors

Condensing Units

Evaporators

On the basis of refrigerant type, the global industrial refrigeration systems market can be segmented as follows:-

Ammonia

Carbon Dioxide

R-22 (HCFC-22 or Hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22)

On the basis of application, the global industrial refrigeration systems market can be segmented as follows:-

Refrigerated Warehouses

Fruit and Vegetable Processors

Poultry, Fish and Meat Processors

Wineries and Breweries

Dairy Products Processors

Explosion and Corrosion Protection

On the basis of end-use industry, the global industrial refrigeration systems market can be segmented as follows:-

Food Processing

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Transport Logistics

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global industrial refrigeration systems market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America accounts for significant share in global industrial refrigeration market. The demand of refrigeration systems in refrigerated warehouses is expected to grow during the forecast period in this region. North America is followed by Europe in terms in consumption in industrial refrigeration market. The rise in commercialisation of transport refrigeration and the mature market of frozen food and meat products in the region is expected to contribute significant share in growth of industrial refrigeration market in the region. APAC is anticipated to register high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising industrialisation and urbanisation in the region.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/14386

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global industrial refrigeration systems market are as follows:

Carnot Refrigeration

Star Refrigeration

Johnson Controls

Ingersoll-Rand plc

MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD.

Danfoss A/S

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

BITZER Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH

Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: