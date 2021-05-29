Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market 2017 to 2023 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Global Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market: Information by Intermediate Type (Duloxetine Intermediates and Atorvastatin Intermediates) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Duloxetine intermediate is a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) which is generally affirmed for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence in ladies, major depressive disorder (MDD), and other types of chronic ailments. The atorvastatin intermediate is generally utilized in bringing down the cholesterol level and counteracts cardiovascular infections. The expanding predominance of major depressive disorder (MDD) and the developing significance of generics. Also, expanding interest for atorvastatin middle of the road and rising occurrence of unending sicknesses. In any case, rising medicinal services cost and negative medication value control strategies crosswise over different nations are probably going to limit showcase development. Atorvastatin Intermediates Manufacturers, Duloxetine Intermediate Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations are some of the intended audience in the Global Duloxetine Intermediate & Atorvastatin Intermediates Market. The Global Duloxetine Intermediate and Atorvastatin Intermediates Market are required to enlist a CAGR of 4.04% to reach USD 73,546.68 thousand by 2023.

Market segmentation

The Global Duloxetine Intermediate and Atorvastatin Intermediates Market is classified on the basis of its type and regional demand. Based on its type, the Global Duloxetine Intermediate and Atorvastatin Intermediates Market is segmented into Atorvastatin Intermediates and Duloxetine Intermediates.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Duloxetine Intermediate and Atorvastatin Intermediates Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Afine Chemicals Ltd (China), Shodhana Laboratories (India), Fluorochem Ltd (UK), Chiral BioSciences Ltd (India) and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan), Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology Co., Ltd (China), Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China), Jigs Chemicals (India), Manus Aktteva (India), Arch Pharmalabs (India), among others are some of the major players in the Global Duloxetine Intermediate and Atorvastatin Intermediates Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Top-Down & Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Market forecast

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

4.2.2 Growing Importance of Generics

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Atorvastatin Intermediate

4.2.4 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Healthcare Cost

4.3.2 Unfavorable Drug Price Control Policies Across Various Countries

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Entering Developing Economies

4.5 Market Trends

4.5.1 Introduction of Innovative Drugs

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intense Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Product Pipeline Analysis

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Duloxetine (Cymbalta) for Dysthymic Disorder and Depressive Disorder NOS

5.5.3 Effect of Duloxetine for the Treatment of Chronic Pain due to Osteoarthritis

5.5.4 Mechanistic Study of Duloxetine Versus Placebo in Breast Cancer Patients with Chronic Pain

5.5.5 Duloxetine (LY248686) in the Treatment of Japanese Children and Adolescents with Depressive Disorder

5.5.6 Perioperative Duloxetine for Pain Management After Laparoscopic Hysterectomy

5.5.7 Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets, 40 mg

5.5.8 Actual Use Trial of Atorvastatin Calcium 10 mg

5.5.9 Atorvastatin Vs. Simvastatin in the Prevention of Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) in Patients with Known CHD

