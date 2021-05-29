Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to Hit 6,637 million and Reflecting Size Expansion at 5.6% CAGR by 2023 with Medtronic, Mortara Instrument, Nihon Kohden Corp., GE Healthcare, Schiller AG, Opto Circuits Ltd., Johnson and Johnson,

Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are used to record the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are essentially adopted across various medical set ups to diagnose different types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in people, thereby assisting the appropriate therapy for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) patients. The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in number of CVD patients across the globe and rise in demand for portable diagnostic as well monitoring systems. In addition, increase in old age population globally, and favorable government regulations regarding the ECG devices supplement the market growth. The global ECG market was valued at $4,516 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $6,637 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Mortara Instrument, Inc.

The global ECG market is segmented on the basis of product, lead type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into resting ECG, stress ECG, and holter monitors (wired and wireless holter monitors). Based on lead type, the market is classified into single lead, 3-6 lead, and 12-lead. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. The holter monitor segment is growing at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, ECG devices are highly incorporated in the hospitals & clinics, and has generated the highest revenue in this segment throughout the forecast period.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the recent years, Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the ECG market. India and China are the major contributors to the robust growth of Asia-Pacific ECG market owing to their high population density along with increase in healthcare expenditure.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrocardiograph (ECG) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in products and lead types across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Resting ECG

Stress ECG

Holter Monitors

Wired Holter Monitors

Wireless Holter Monitors

By Lead Type

Single Lead

3-6 Lead

12-Lead

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

