Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to Hit 6,637 million and Reflecting Size Expansion at 5.6% CAGR by 2023 with Medtronic, Mortara Instrument, Nihon Kohden Corp., GE Healthcare, Schiller AG, Opto Circuits Ltd., Johnson and Johnson,
Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are used to record the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are essentially adopted across various medical set ups to diagnose different types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in people, thereby assisting the appropriate therapy for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) patients. The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in number of CVD patients across the globe and rise in demand for portable diagnostic as well monitoring systems. In addition, increase in old age population globally, and favorable government regulations regarding the ECG devices supplement the market growth. The global ECG market was valued at $4,516 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $6,637 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
Royal Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Schiller AG
Opto Circuits Limited
OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson
Mindray Medical International Limited
Medtronic
Mortara Instrument, Inc.
The global ECG market is segmented on the basis of product, lead type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into resting ECG, stress ECG, and holter monitors (wired and wireless holter monitors). Based on lead type, the market is classified into single lead, 3-6 lead, and 12-lead. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. The holter monitor segment is growing at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, ECG devices are highly incorporated in the hospitals & clinics, and has generated the highest revenue in this segment throughout the forecast period.
By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the recent years, Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the ECG market. India and China are the major contributors to the robust growth of Asia-Pacific ECG market owing to their high population density along with increase in healthcare expenditure.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrocardiograph (ECG) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in products and lead types across the globe.
Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Resting ECG
Stress ECG
Holter Monitors
Wired Holter Monitors
Wireless Holter Monitors
By Lead Type
Single Lead
3-6 Lead
12-Lead
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Malaysia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
Welch Allyn
Compumed Inc.
Cardionet Inc.
Bionet
Cardiac Science
Midmark Corporation
AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue GmbH
BPL Medical Technologies
