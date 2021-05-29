Future of Water Recycling System Market – A comprehensive study

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Water Recycling System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Water recycling is the process of treating waste water and reusing it. Recycled water can be reused for the same process, for irrigation or as an alternative to mains water in wash-down applications. Water recycling systems will vary according to the quality of waste water to be treated and the intended application for the water.

Demand for potable water is witnessing an exponential increase every year, with rising population and pollution levels. Rivers and lakes that have conventionally been sources of drinking water for people are also being affected by alarming levels of pollution. Water treatment units are affordably priced to enhance their reach across varied economic strata of consumers. Growing health awareness in most regions is predicted to enhance market growth over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Water Recycling System market size was 24100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 42200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pentair PLC

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever PLC

LG Electronics

EcoWater Systems

A.O. Smith

Culligan International Company

Honeywell Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

General Electric Company

Best Water Technology (BWT), AG

Pelican

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Aquasana, Inc

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Distillation Systems

Disinfection Methods

Filtration Methods

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Non-residential

