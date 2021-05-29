Gambling Market Soaring at 5.9% CAGR to 2022 | William Hill, MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Paddy Power, Betfair Entertainment

Gambling Global Market Report 2019

The gambling market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track sports betting.

Gambling is the act of wagering money or something of value on an event with an uncertain outcome that is not under gambler control, with an intent of winning money. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. The gambling market also includes sales of gambling services and related goods by entities that operate casino hotels.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: William Hill, MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Paddy Power, Betfair Entertainment

The global gambling market size reached a value of nearly $449.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to nearly $565.4 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in the experience economy, favorable visa policies and initiatives, emerging markets growth, rapid urbanization, the rise in mobile gambling, and the increase in the number of female gamblers. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high tax rates on casinos, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Going forward, the legalization of gambling, global economic growth, increasing use of social media, and changing consumer gambling habits will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future include stringent government regulations on gambling, and demographic changes.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global gambling market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global gambling market.

Gambling market has set a new trend of game content through socialization and mobilization. Players use social networks and mobile gadgets to play which helps in cash-less transactions. This has boosted the interaction and communication among people through social games. Also new regulatory acts adopted by many countries paved favorable conditions for the growth of gambling market. For instance, Free To Play format games are a big hit, which draws more people to join online gambling industry.

Gambling Market Global Report 2019 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global gambling market.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Report Structure Gambling Market Characteristics Gambling Market Product Analysis Gambling Market Supply Chain Gambling Market Customer Information Gambling Market Trends And Strategies Gambling Market Size And Growth Gambling Market Regional Analysis Gambling Market Segmentation Gambling Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Gambling Market Western Europe Gambling Market Eastern Europe Gambling Market North America Gambling Market South America Gambling Market Middle East Gambling Market Africa Gambling Market Gambling Market Competitive Landscape

