Global Advanced Glazing System Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Advanced glazing system market is expected to see a strong growth in the coming years due to the rising energy prices and uncertainties about future energy supply. Advanced glazing system has great importance due to its deep impact on total building energy performance. Thus, it will create good business opportunities for a wide variety of companies. Advanced glazing system provides several benefits such as passive solar heat gain, electric lighting power reduction and view. One of the major influencing factors for advanced glazing system market is the restructuring and refocus of the current and future construction market. In the past, code mandated building energy requirements was moderate and majority of insulated glass systems could meet these basic performance demands. However, with increase in the demand for green or high performance buildings that mandates energy efficiency beyond code minimums. In majority of cases, the total building consumption must be reduced by 15 to 40 percent. With the help of advanced glazing system it can be achieved. The other major influencing factors for advanced glazing system market are the shift from new construction to retrofit construction activity. New buildings represent only a small share of the U.S. building market, while retrofitting provides a huge market opportunity for owners, green builders and energy service provider companies. In the current scenario, energy focused and green building holds around 5% to 8% of the retrofit and renovation market activity by value in the U.S. By the end of 2014, it is projected to increase by 20% to 30%. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), which will provide significant funding for renovations to federal buildings which will further, boost the market for advanced glazing system. Many other firms such as conventional window manufacturer and suppliers, metal companies, solar panel and solid-state lighting firms can be benefited from advanced glazing system market.

On the basis of end-user type, the global advanced glazing system market can be bifurcated into three types: commercial buildings, industrial buildings and residential buildings. Based on the technology, the global advanced glazing system market can be divided into three types: dynamic glazing technologies, multi-functional advanced glazing system and next generation thermally insulated windows. Based on the materials, the global advanced glazing system is segmented into three types: sealants, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyvinyl butyral (PVB) and specialist glasses.

In terms of geographic, North America and Europe dominates the global advanced glazing system market due to increase demand for green and zero-energy buildings. The U.S. represents the largest market for advanced glazing system followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. holds major share of advanced glazing system market.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global advanced glazing system market.

Lowering construction cost, noise reduction, increased comfort and human productivity, day lighting and HVAC energy savings are some of the major driving force for advanced glazing system market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global advanced glazing system market are Saint-Gobain, Alcoa, Bayer, Solar Innovations, Inc. and DuPont

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



