Global Aids to Navigation System Market: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

In our report, we discussed the anthracite filter media, which are filtration materials for turbidity and SS removal. Since the specific gravity is lighter than that of Filter Sand, it is much used in combination with Filter Sand in dual-media filtration, to consist reverse grain layers after backwashing. In addition, because of high content carbon of this product, it has high resistance to various chemicals and high physical strength so that it is widely used for city and industrial water purification.

The CAGR of global anthracite filters market in the past five years is 4.39%, and we estimate a CAGR of more than 5.48% during the forecast period as the global market is becoming more standardized and mature over time.The sales market is fragmented, with global market share of 9.84%, 24.36% and 19.64% of China, USA and Europe in 2014, and will keep this fragmented status as anthracite filter is a widely used product.With the increasing emphasis on water treatment, refined anthracite filters will get a larger market share gradually, and get more attention year by year for its high water treatment performance.

Anthracite filters industry has developed for many years, and formed a substantial market in many developed countries. However, in developing countries such as China, the local market is still far from mature. And with the rising demand for product quality, many enterprises have to invest more funds on their RandD project.The downstream water treatment market is a large and stable market nowadays, and the global anthracite filters market will keep a steady growth in a long time.

The worldwide market for Anthracite Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 555.6 million US$ in 2024, from 430.3 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Anthracite Filters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Carbon Sales

Anthracite Filter Media

Xylem

CEI

Northern Filter Media

Red Flint Sand

Prominent Systems

EGL Group

Western Carbons

Aqualat

CAS

Filcom

Hatenboer-Water

Qingxin

Taihe

Fuquan

Refined Anthracite Filters

Normal Anthracite Filters

Drinking Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Chapter 1, to describe Aids to Navigation System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aids to Navigation System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aids to Navigation System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aids to Navigation System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aids to Navigation System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aids to Navigation System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aids to Navigation System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

