Global Aluminum Trusses Market Analysis | Industry Revenue Status and Outlook (2019-2024)

A truss is a structure that consists of two-force members only, where the members are organised so that it behaves as a single object. The primary materials most commonly used for stage lighting trusses are Aluminum and Steel. Aluminum, because of its durability, light weight and ease of transport, is the optimum choice for use in concert or stage production.

Scope of the Report:

The market for Aluminum Trusses is fragmented with major players such as Global Truss, Eurotruss, James Thomas Engineering, Prolyte Group, Milos, TOMCAT, LITEC, Truss UK, Truss Aluminium Factory a.s. (TAF), Peroni S.p.a., Xtreme Structures and Fabrication, Metalworx, Interal T.C, Alutek, Kordz, Inc, TAMBÃˆ CEMS, Vusa Truss Systems, Lumex, Jiangsu Shizhan Group, GuangZhou Dragon Performance Equipment, Guangzhou Shinestage Technonlogies, Nine Trust and so on. There are many small companies in this market. The top five bands of Global Truss, Eurotruss, James Thomas Engineering, Prolyte Group and Milos account for less than 20% revenue market share in 2018.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Trusses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 968.6 million US$ in 2024, from 845.1 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Trusses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Global Truss

Eurotruss

James Thomas Engineering (Area Four Industries)

Prolyte Group

Milos (Area Four Industries)

TOMCAT (Area Four Industries)

LITEC (Area Four Industries)

Truss UK

Truss Aluminium Factory a.s. (TAF)

Peroni S.p.a.

Xtreme Structures and Fabrication

Metalworx

Interal T.C

Alutek

Kordz, Inc

TAMBÃˆ CEMS

Vusa Truss Systems

Lumex

Jiangsu Shizhan Group

GuangZhou Dragon Performance Equipment

Guangzhou Shinestage Technonlogies

Nine Trust

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ladder Truss

Triangular Truss

Square Truss

Circular and Oval Truss

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment Industry

Exhibition Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aluminum Trusses product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminum Trusses, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminum Trusses in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aluminum Trusses competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aluminum Trusses breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aluminum Trusses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminum Trusses sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

