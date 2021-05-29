Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Description

Biopharmaceuticals are medical drugs produced using biotechnology. Unlike the conventional pharmaceutical which is a chemical synthesis, biopharmaceuticals are proteins or nucleic acids that are produced by means other than direct extraction from a native biological source. The biopharmaceutical industry is a sunshine industry, radically new concepts are making to the market, such as cell therapy Provenge, which is used to treat cancer, and gene therapies which offer the promise of regenerative medicine and disease remission. Investing in biotech R&D has yielded better returns than the pharmaceutical industry average. The number of biotechnology patents applied for every year has been growing at 25 percent annually since 1995. Enhanced efficacy and low side effect has led to the growing preference of biopharmaceuticals over conventional pharmaceuticals.

Market Dynamics

The biopharmaceuticals generate global revenues of $163 billion, making up about 20 percent of the pharmaceuticals market. It is the fastest growing part of the pharmaceutical industry with annual growth of more than 8 percent, double that of conventional pharmaceuticals. Their ability to address previously untreatable conditions allows companies to command high prices for the drugs. Strong demand has driven significant profits, despite the high cost of goods sold.

The transition of biopharmaceuticals from the laboratory to market is paved with challenges of maintaining competitiveness by ensuring affordability, quality, and delivery performance. There are also operational and technical challenges, as reproducing large molecules reliably at an industrial scale requires manufacturing capabilities of high sophistication.

In the coming years, disruptive innovation such as immunotherapy, antibody drug conjugates, and gene and cell therapy will make progress toward commercial launch.

Market Segmentation

The biopharmaceutical market can be segmented on product basis -gene and cell therapy, cytokines, PEH (proteins, enzymes, hormones), monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, blood and allergenic components, and other.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The United States accounts for nearly half of the global sales of biopharmaceuticals. The United States also accounts for more than 50 percent of investment in research and development in biopharmaceuticals. In recent years, countries like India and China have become favored destinations for biopharmaceuticals. With increase in affordability, the biopharmaceutical market will expand as there will be demand from Asia and Africa.

Key Players

Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG.

