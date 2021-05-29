Global Cancer Test Market Research Report 2019 Opportunities, Product Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025
The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death and disability in the world, only behind heart disease. More people die from cancer around the world than AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined every year.
According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 85% of cancer patients are treated in community-based, private practice oncology settings. Therefore, global expansion of cancer marker technologies may be fueled by an increased marketing of new diagnostic tests to physicians.
During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. The anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy.
In 2018, the global Cancer Test market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laboratory Tests
Genetic Tests
Imaging
Endoscopy
Market segment by Application, split into
Bladder Cancer Test
Breast Cancer Test
Cervical Cancer Test
Colorectal (Colon) Cancer Test
Ovarian Cancer Test
Prostate Cancer Test
Liver Cancer Test
Flow Cytometry
Other Organ Specific Cancer Test
