Global Cancer Test Market Research Report 2019 Opportunities, Product Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death and disability in the world, only behind heart disease. More people die from cancer around the world than AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined every year.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 85% of cancer patients are treated in community-based, private practice oncology settings. Therefore, global expansion of cancer marker technologies may be fueled by an increased marketing of new diagnostic tests to physicians.

During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. The anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy.

In 2018, the global Cancer Test market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Abbott

Radient Pharmaceuticals

BD Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

BioCurex

bioMerieux

Cepheid

CytoCore

DiagnoCure

Gen-Probe

Genomic Health

QIAGEN Marseille (Earlier Ipsogen)

Myriad Genetics

Panacea Pharmaceuticals

Qiagen

Siemens Heathcare Diagnostics

Roche

Ventana Medical Systems

Trovagene

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laboratory Tests

Genetic Tests

Imaging

Endoscopy

Market segment by Application, split into

Bladder Cancer Test

Breast Cancer Test

Cervical Cancer Test

Colorectal (Colon) Cancer Test

Ovarian Cancer Test

Prostate Cancer Test

Liver Cancer Test

Flow Cytometry

Other Organ Specific Cancer Test

