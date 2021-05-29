Global Canola Oil Market Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Canola Oil Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Canola oil is a kind of oil obtained from the seeds of rapeseed. It is also used in food industry, biofuels and oleo chemicals etc.

Scope of the Report:

Canola oil is obtained from the seeds of rapeseed. It contains varieties of fatty acids and used wildly in food industry. Also it is used in biofuel, oleo chemicals and other. In 2015, canola oil amount used in food industry took 66.21%. Biofuel consumed about 27.62% of global total canola oil production. Canola oil used in biofuel is getting more and more attention.

Generally, canola oil is produced by two methods, such as cold-pressed method and solvent extraction method. Cold-pressed product is much healthier than extracted product in people’s minds. While the truth is that those two products are all healthy as long as they meet the standards. But Price of cold-pressed canola oil is higher than extracted canola oil, as oil yield of cold-pressed product is lower. In 2015, extracted canola oil production share was 32.17%.

Nowadays, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Louis Dreyfus Company, ADM, Cargill, Bunge, Richardson Oilseed, Viterra and Al Ghurair etc. They are mainly concentrated in USA, EU, Canada and China. In 2015, EU canola oil production took about 35.75% of globe. Canola oil production of China took a share of 20.68%. Canada and USA production share were separately 14.08% and 2.53% of globe in 2015.

The worldwide market for Canola Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.7% over the next five years, will reach 26740 million US$ in 2024, from 27650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Canola Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/684108

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Louis Dreyfus Company

ADM

Cargill

Bunge

Richardson Oilseed

Viterra

Al Ghurair

CHS

Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)

Oliyar

Wilmar International

COFCO

Chinatex Corporation

Maple Grain and Oil Industry

HSGC

Zhongsheng

Allstar

H-Best

Yingcheng Oil Company

Daodaoquan

Full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Canola-Oil-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cold-pressed Canola Oil

Extracted Canola Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Biofuels

Oleo Chemicals

Other

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/684108

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Canola Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Canola Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Canola Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Canola Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Canola Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Canola Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Canola Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook