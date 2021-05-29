Global Carrageenan Market: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Carrageenan Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Carrageenan (also known carrageenin) is a family of linear sulphated polysaccharides that are extracted from red seaweeds such as eucheuma cottonii, eucheuma spinosum, etc., with an ability to form gel, stabilize, thicken, emulsify, film, which are applied as gelling, thickening, stabilizing, emulsifying or suspending agent in food, daily chemical and pharm industry.

Scope of the Report:

Developed countries are the main consuming regions.The United States is the world’s largest consumer market in recent years. Its consumption volume holds the 34.38% of the global market. Followed by the Europe, mainly concentrated in south of the Mediterranean and the United Kingdom, whose sales account for 30.77% of the world.

The export volume is huge for carrageenan industry. The total global exports account for about 60% of global output. Several major producing regions are the main exporters, mainly exported to the United States and Europe.

As the raw materials mainly rely on imports, the price of the US and Europe is relatively high. In contrast, the price of South America and Southeast Asia is lower. China’s raw materials now also mainly rely on import, so the ex-factory price is relatively high. While Chinese consumption is limited, the sale-price is not so high. China has a huge market potential of carrageenan.

The worldwide market for Carrageenan is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 2114 million US$ in 2024, from 1362.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carrageenan in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application..

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FMC

Shemberg

CEAMSA

Danisco

Gelymar

Karagen Indonesia

CP Kelco

ISI

Cargill

TBK

Accel

CC

MCPI

TIC Gums

Brilliant

Greenfresh

LONGRUN

Global Ocean

Gather Great Ocean

Xieli

Market Segment by Type, covers

Kappa-carrageenan

Iota-carrageenan

Lambda carrageenan

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food industry

Daily chemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Biochemistry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Carrageenan product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Carrageenan, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Carrageenan in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Carrageenan competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Carrageenan breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Carrageenan market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carrageenan sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

