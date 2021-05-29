Global Chlorine Dioxide Market by Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure 2019-2024
Chlorine Dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. This yellowish-green gas crystallizes as bright orange crystals at âˆ’59 Â°C. As one of several oxides of chlorine, it is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching.
Scope of the Report:
Steel and PVC are the main raw materials. Chlorine dioxide generator contains electrolytic method chlorine dioxide generator and chemical method chlorine dioxide generator. Currently, chemical method chlorine dioxide generator is the mainstream. Electrolytic method chlorine dioxide generator is being phased out because of large power consumption, high operating costs, low chlorine dioxide productivity and high failure rate. Chemical method chlorine dioxide generator are often applied in drinking water, waste water, swimming water and cooling water, of which drinking water and waste water are the main applications.
The price of chlorine dioxide generator increased slightly in 2017 owing to raw material price increase, but generally the market is faced with fierce competition. The global average price and profit margin was at about 10592 USD/Unit and 30.81% in 2017.
The world chlorine dioxide generator production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world chlorine dioxide generator production will increase at a growth of about 3.34%. The main consumption region will be in USA, Europe, China, India, etc.
The worldwide market for Chlorine Dioxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1834.3 million US$ in 2024, from 1622.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Chlorine Dioxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Electrolytic Method
- Chemical Method
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Drinking Water
- Waste Water
- Swimming Water
- Cooling Water
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Chlorine Dioxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chlorine Dioxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chlorine Dioxide in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Chlorine Dioxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Chlorine Dioxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Chlorine Dioxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chlorine Dioxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source
