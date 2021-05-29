Global Die Bonding Machine Market Growth Insights to 2024 by Top Manufacturers Kulicke & Soffa, Palomar Technologies, Shinkawa, DIAS Automation, Toray Engineering

Die bonding is the process of attaching a die/chip to a substrate or package. Die bonding is accomplished by using one of the following processes: 1. Eutectic; 2. Solder; 3. Adhesive; 4. Glass or Silver-Glass

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Die Bonding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Die Bonding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT)

Kulicke & Soffa

Palomar Technologies

Shinkawa

DIAS Automation

Toray Engineering

Panasonic

FASFORD TECHNOLOGY

West-Bond

Hybond

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

