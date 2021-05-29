Global E-Cigarettes Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022
Description
An e-cigarette or electronic cigarette is an electronic device which people can smoke as an alternative to cigarettes. It is less harmful than cigarettes. It can help smokers quit cigarettes in time. But using it frequently will lead to addiction.This device was made possible with the help of technology in 2004.
The prime driver for the market is the health awareness drives. This is leading to the smoke and ash less smoking. Advancement in technology has triggered the focus on the market. The change in lifestyle habits is driving the market. The product comes in different flavors and fragrances to meet differing demands. The ban on public smoking in some countries is a plus point for the market.
This product could be used anywhere and it is environment-friendly as well. Furthermore, e-cigarettes are more economical than cigarettes due to high taxation on cigarettes and their rising prices.
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064928
The market is segmented in terms of the distribution channel into online and retail. The market is divided into first-generation, second-generation and third-generation on the basis of the product. On the basis of size, the market is divided into generation resources, storage, and advanced controls.
North America dominates the market. Europe comes next in the list with strong demand. Asia Pacific has the highest growth potential with rising awareness of the product.
Some of the major players in the market include British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, Phillip Morris International, Njoy, Reynolds American, Altria Group, and Imperial Brands.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Global E-Cigarettes Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global E-Cigarettes Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global E-Cigarettes Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064928
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Global E-Cigarettes Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage