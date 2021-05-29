Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Size and Forecast to 2025

What is Fiber Optic Sensors?

A fiber optic sensor is defined as a sensing device that is used for measuring physical quantities such as temperature, pressure, strain, voltages and acceleration by using fiber optic technology. These sensors are immune to insensitive conditions such as noise, extreme heat, and high vibration, wet and unstable environments. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry.

Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as growing applications in the Oil & Gas sector as well as in industrial sector and rising deployment of fiber optic sensors in smart buildings, defense service operations, and in medical sector have been driving the global optic fiber market. On the other hand, high cost of installation and expensive fiber optic sensors might hamper the overall market at a global level.