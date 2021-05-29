Global Golf Products Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019- 2025)
To play golf, a golfer needs a set of clubs of various lengths and sizes, a set of golf balls and related accessories such as gloves and bags. These products make up the core of the global golf pruducts market. Golf apparel includes clothing and shoes targeted at the golf lifestyle market, and form another important segment of the golf products market.
The global products market is supported by various growth drivers such as rising number of high net worth individuals in emerging economies, growing participation of golfers, development of new golf courses, rising numbers of rounds played and launch of online booking portals etc.
In 2018, the global Golf Products market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Acushnet
Callaway
TaylorMade
SRI Sports
Nike
PING
Adidas
Bridgestone
Mizuno
Under Armour
PUMA
Amer Sports
Ecco
PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf)
HOMA
Segment by Regions
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Golf Apparel and Shoes
Golf Clubs
Golf Balls
Other Accessories
Market segment by Application, split into
On-Course Golf Shops
Golf Specialty Retailers
Online Stores
Others
