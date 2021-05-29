Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market was valued at USD 714.51 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4,153 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.18% from 2018 to 2025.

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market Outlook In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. Factors such as the increasing use of gunshot detection systems by law enforcement in various parts of the world as well as the increasing importance of gunshot detection systems in smart cities agencies are driving the gunshot detection systems market. Factors such as the high cost of installation of gunshot detection systems in cities are restraining the overall gunshot detection systems market growth.

A gunshot detection system can be defined as a system that is able to detect as well as convey the location of gunfire or other weapon fire. This detection can be done using a variety of other types of sensors such as acoustic, optical, or a combination of such sensors. The gunshot detection systems can be used for various applications such as for the military, law enforcement and security agencies in order to facilitate the identification of the direction of gun fire, the source and in some occasions; the type of weapon faired.

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as SST, Inc. (Shotspotter), Raytheon Company (Bbn Technologies), Qinetiq North America, Shooter Detection Systems LLC, Acoem Group, Thales Group, Battelle Memorial Institute, Louroe Electronics, Tracer Technology Systems, Inc., Safety Dynamics, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market , By Application

• Homeland

• Defense

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market , By Installation Type

• Fixed Installation Type

• Wearable Installation Type

• Vehicle-Mounted Installation Type

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market , By Product Type

• Indoor Product Type

• Outdoor Product Type

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

