Global Lawn Mower Batteries Market Research Report 2019 Opportunities, Product Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Lawn mower batteries provide the necessary power required for the lawn mowers to mow lawns. These batteries are specifically made for electric, battery operated, and hybrid lawn mowers. Power lawn mowers have evolved from the traditional hand-guided mowers to automatic electric mowers. Advances in technology have led to the development of lightweight power lawn mowers and battery-powered lawn mowers.

Cordless electric mowers are powered by a variable number (typically 1-4) of 12-volt, 56-volt, and 80-volt rechargeable batteries. Typically, more batteries mean more run time and/or power (and more weight). Batteries can be in the interior of the lawn mower or on the outside. If on the outside, the depleted batteries can be quickly swapped with recharged batteries. Cordless mowers have the maneuverability of a gasoline-powered mower and the environmental friendliness of a corded electric mower, but are more expensive and come in fewer models (particularly self-propelling) than either. The eventual disposal of worn-out batteries is problematic (though they can be recycled), and the motors in some cordless mowers tend to be less powerful than gasoline motors of the same total weight (including batteries).

East Penn Manufacturing

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

Trojan Battery

Yuasa Battery

Anhui Uplus Energy Technology

Harris Battery

Marshall Batteries

Yucell Industry

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Lead-Acid Batteries

Li-Ion Batteries

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

