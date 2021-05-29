Global Magnetic Sensor Market Key Players: AMS AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation

A fresh report titled “Magnetic Sensor Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Magnetic Sensor Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Global magnetic sensor market is forecasted to thrive at an 8.8% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. Rising electrifications and increasing demand for smart products is one of the major factors which is projected to drive the growth of global magnetic sensor market over the forecast period. In the regional market, Asia Pacific magnetic sensor market is anticipated to capture the largest market share in magnetic sensor market over the upcoming years.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Magnetic Sensor Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Technology

– Hall Effect

– Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive (AMR)

– Giant Magneto-Resistance (GMR)

– Tunnel Magneto-Resistance (TMR)

– Fluxgate Sensors

– Other

By Application

– Speed Sensing

– Flow Rate Sensing

– Position Sensing

– Navigation and Electronic Compass

– Other

By End User

– Aerospace & Defense

– Industrial

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Other

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes AMS AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Diodes Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Contents

