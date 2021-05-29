Global Military And Defence Avionics Systems Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022

Introduction

Electronics systems namely navigation systems, flight management systems, and communication systems which are used in aircraft, spacecraft, and artificial satellites make up the avionic systems. Efficiency and performance of an aircraft is directly related to the avionic systems. Global defence establishments heavily rely on their combat aircrafts for various types of missions ranging from search and rescue to ISR, personnel and cargo transport, and precision weapons targeting. Avionic systems are pivotal and dictate the performance of combat aircrafts, these systems are used for surveillance, accurate communication and navigation.

Market Dynamics

The market drivers are mainly the increased demand for combat and surveillance aircrafts around the globe.

Developing nations in order to ramp up their security and combat powers are heavily investing into defence avionics. Increased safety measures and evolving airspace and increased military operations are major growth drivers.

The main challenges that the industry faces are mainly the defence budget cuts due to various countries political and economical situations. Moreover ever-changing and evolving technology is also a major challenge for the global military and defence avionic systems.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into three types of avionics systems. First of them being, the monitoring systems, which monitor factors and attributes that affect the well-being of the aircraft. Second of them being, Flight control systems which have the maximum growth potential, it is essentially a set of sensors that monitor internal conditions that is engine and flight speed etc. and the external conditions such as altitude, airspeed, and navigation. The third segment is the communications and navigation systems.

Geographical Analysis

The major players in the market traditionally has been the North American region closely followed by Western Europe. Large defence budgets and application of advanced technology have been the major factors for their larger market share. In the Asian pacific region countries like India and China have been rapidly ramping up their air defence arsenal resulting in a huge demand for defence avionics systems in the world. Other developing economies have also been an active participant in the recent defence avionics market with a global larger concern on safety and surveillance.

Key Players

The key players in the market include Thales, GE, Avidyne, Rockwell Collins, and Honeywell Aerospace. Other prominent vendors in the market include L-3 Avionic systems Curtiss-Wright, Elbit Systems, ENSCO Avionics, ForeFlight, Aspen Avionics, Hilton Software, Sagetech, and Xavion.



