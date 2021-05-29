Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Globally, major countries are expected to invest significantly in replacing old and aging aircraft fleet. After wars all over the world like Iraq and Afghanistan, the United States along with the other allied nations on Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America need to upgrade their military equipment. The military fixed wing market is expected to be driven by the replacement of ageing military aircraft, increased internal and external security threats, and modernization strategies.
North America has the largest market share in military fixed wing market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.
Although the United States is constantly replacing and upgrading their military aircrafts, the country still faces a dire need to procure new and more advanced aircraft to sustain its global military dominance
Over the forecast period the United States is expected to invest heavily in multi-role aircraft, with a primary focus on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program
Key players in the military fixed wing aircraft market profiled in the report are Lockheed Martin, AVIC, Sukhoi, Dassault Aviation, Boeing, and SAAB.
