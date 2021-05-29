Global Mortar Ammunition Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Description A mortar is a device that can launch projectiles at short ranges and low velocities. It propels explosive shells into high-arching ballistic trajectories. The weapon is loaded with a short, often smooth-bore barrel, generally less than 15 times its caliber. Modern mortars are light and easily portable. Ammunition for mortars generally comes in two main varieties: fin-stabilized and spin-stabilized. Fin-stabilized mortars have short fins on their posterior portion, which control the path of the bomb in flight. Spin-stabilized mortar bombs rotate as they leave the mortar tube, which stabilizes them in the same way as a rifle bullet. Both types of rounds can be either illuminative, smoke, and high explosive.

Market Dynamics

Increase in threats from Terrorist Organizations and Obsolete and Ageing Equipment of some Countries are the primary drivers of global mortar ammunition market. Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America have been prone to violence and terrorist attacks but in recent times, the threat of terrorism has spread rapidly to Europe and North America and the major party responsible for this has been the Islamic State which has replaced the Al-Qaeda as the number one global terrorist organization.Thus, there will be additional spending on Mortar Guns by European countries to better defend themselves against such threats.

Market Segmentation

Global ammunition market is segmented based on application (defense, commercial and civil), caliber (small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition, large caliber ammunition, artillery ammunition, and mortar ammunition), type (cartridge-based and non-cartridge based), and cartridge type (rimfire and centerfire).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

There will be additional spending on Mortar in European countries to better defend themselves against terrorist threats. Asia Pacific region is expected to do a comprehensive modernization of its armed forces and will boost the Global MortarAmmunition market. Low demand is expected in North America due to large cuts in the defense budget. But the Asia Pacific region will see the highest rates of growth and the rest of the world will drive the growth in the Global Mortar Ammunition Market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Cbc, Rheinmetall Defense, Alliant Techsystems, General Dynamics Corporation, and Nexter.

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

North America

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific