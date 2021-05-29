Global Pathology Devices Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2018-2027
Product Overview
Pathology is the field of the healthcare which is primarily concerned about the study of the diseases. It is concerned with the treatment and diagnostic of the diseases. The pathology devices are tools which are used to diagnose the chronic diseases such as stroke, diabetes and cancer. These tools help the physicians to monitor and measure the progression of the diseases. The advancement in the clinical technology such as immunoassays and clinical chemistry is anticipated to boost the growth of the pathology devices. The increasing prevalence of the infectious diseases requires better diagnostic abilities which in turn increases the demand for the pathology devices. Some of the prominent pathology devices includes cover slipper accessories, cover slippers, cryostat accessories, cryostats, microtome accessories, microtomes, cassette printer accessories, tissue processors, tissue processor accessories etc.
Market Size and Forecast
The global pathology devices market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. The increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases across the globe coupled with increasing demand for the better healthcare services is anticipated to be the primary reason for the growth of the global pathology devices market over the forecast period.
The global pathology devices market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-users and region. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into clinical chemistry, immunoassays technology, microbiology, hematology and molecular diagnostics. Molecular diagnostics is anticipated to be the fastest developing sub-segment during the forecast period. The molecular diagnostics offers better quality diagnostics in comparison to other conventional pathology devices. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics and forensic diagnostics. Disease diagnostic is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment of the application segment over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of the chronic diseases across the globe is increasing the application of pathology devices .On the basis of the end-users, it is sub-segmented into contract research organizations, diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical, forensic laboratories and academic institutes. Diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to be the largest end-users sub-segment for the global pathology devices market. The increasing application of pathology devices on the account of increasing demand for the better diagnostics services is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pathology devices market during the forecast period.
By region, global pathology devices market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global pathology devices market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the diagnostic services and technological advancement in pathology devices coupled with the favorable government regulations is driving the growth of the global pathology devices market in the region. Europe region is anticipated to be second largest region for the global pathology devices market. The rising health concern in the region coupled with the increasing demand for the better healthcare services is anticipated to propel the growth of the pathology devices market in Europe.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global pathology devices market in the following segments:
By Technology:
Clinical chemistry
Immunoassays technology
Microbiology
Hematology
Molecular diagnostics
By Application:
Drug discovery and development
Disease diagnostics
Forensic diagnostics
By End-Users:
Contract research organizations
Diagnostics laboratories
Pharmaceutical
Forensic laboratories
Academic institutes
By Region
Global pathology devices market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Pathology Devices Market Graph
Growth Drivers and Challenges
The increasing penetration of the life threatening diseases coupled with increasing population is anticipated to be the primary growth driver for the global pathology devices market during the forecast period. The increasing initiative by the government in order to prevent the prevalence of the diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the pathology devices market. The increasing application of the pathology devices for the disease diagnostics is driving the global pathology devices market during the forecast period.
However, less awareness about the pathology devices coupled with the high cost is expected to hamper the growth of the global pathology devices market.
Key Players
Becton, Dickson and Company
Johnson and Johnson
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Roche Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Sysmex Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Ventana Medical Systems
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Mikroscan Technologies
Definiens AG
