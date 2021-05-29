Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2019-2025
A fresh report titled “Personal Exercise Mats Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Personal Exercise Mats Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Global Personal Exercise Mats Market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.
Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5250
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2025.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2025
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Personal Exercise Mats Market with respect to following sub-markets:
Based on Mat Type
– Yoga Mats
– Pilates Mats
– Fitness Mats
Based on Material Type
– PE
– PVC
– Rubber
– TPE
– Other
Based on Sales Channel
– Modern Trade Channels
– Specialty Stores
– DTC Online
– DTC Institutional
– Sports Variety Stores
– Sports Retail Chain
– Third Party Online
Based on Buyer Type
– Individual
– Institutional
– Yoga Studios
– Fitness Clubs
– Wellness Centers
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2019. Key players profiled in the report includes EuProMed s.r.o., DHARMA DRUCK- UND VERTRIEBS GmbH (Lotus Design), Airex A.G, SPRI Products Inc., ProsourceFit, Excel International, Under Armor, Inc., Cosco (India) Ltd, Nivia Sports, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Baya, Dollamur LP, Other Major & Niche Key Players
Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/personal-exercise-mats-market
Table of [email protected]
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Personal Exercise Mats Market
3. Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Personal Exercise Mats Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
9. Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Segmentation Analysis, By Mat Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Mat Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Mat Type
9.3.1. Yoga Mats
9.3.2. Pilates Mats
9.3.3. Fitness Mats
10. Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Material Type
10.4. PE
10.5. PVC
10.6. Rubber
10.7. TPE
10.8. Other
11. Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
11.4. Modern Trade Channels
11.5. Specialty Stores
11.6. DTC Online
11.7. DTC Institutional
11.8. Sports Variety Stores
11.9. Sports Retail Chain
11.10. Third Party Online
12. Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Segmentation Analysis, By Buyer Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Buyer Type
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Buyer Type
12.4. Individual
12.5. Institutional
12.5.1. Yoga Studios
12.5.2. Fitness Clubs
12.5.3. Wellness Centers
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Personal Exercise Mats Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.2.1. By Mat Type
13.2.2. By Material Type
13.2.3. By Sales Channel
13.2.4. By Buyer Type
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3. Europe Personal Exercise Mats Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.1. By Mat Type
13.3.2. By Material Type
13.3.3. By Sales Channel
13.3.4. By Buyer Type
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4. Asia Pacific Personal Exercise Mats Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.1. By Mat Type
13.4.2. By Material Type
13.4.3. By Sales Channel
13.4.4. By Buyer Type
13.4.5. By Country
13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.5. Latin America Personal Exercise Mats Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.5.1. By Mat Type
13.5.2. By Material Type
13.5.3. By Sales Channel
13.5.4. By Buyer Type
13.5.5. By Country
13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6. Middle East & Africa Personal Exercise Mats Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6.1. By Mat Type
13.6.2. By Material Type
13.6.3. By Sales Channel
13.6.4. By Buyer Type
13.6.5. By Country
13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
Continue…
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5250
About KD Market Insights
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.
Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com