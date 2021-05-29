Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2019-2025

A fresh report titled “Personal Exercise Mats Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Personal Exercise Mats Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Global Personal Exercise Mats Market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2025.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2025

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Personal Exercise Mats Market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Mat Type

– Yoga Mats

– Pilates Mats

– Fitness Mats

Based on Material Type

– PE

– PVC

– Rubber

– TPE

– Other

Based on Sales Channel

– Modern Trade Channels

– Specialty Stores

– DTC Online

– DTC Institutional

– Sports Variety Stores

– Sports Retail Chain

– Third Party Online

Based on Buyer Type

– Individual

– Institutional

– Yoga Studios

– Fitness Clubs

– Wellness Centers

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2019. Key players profiled in the report includes EuProMed s.r.o., DHARMA DRUCK- UND VERTRIEBS GmbH (Lotus Design), Airex A.G, SPRI Products Inc., ProsourceFit, Excel International, Under Armor, Inc., Cosco (India) Ltd, Nivia Sports, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Baya, Dollamur LP, Other Major & Niche Key Players

