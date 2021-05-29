Global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market Research Report 2019 Opportunities, Product Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Sexual dysfunctions include sexual disorders of men and women that can interfere with their sexual performance, leading to unsatisfied sexual intercourse. The major drugs used in this market are PDE5 inhibitors, whereas other drugs such as hormone-related and transurethral also have a presence in the market.

The sexual dysfunction oral drugs segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to grow during the forecast period. The increasing cases of sexual dysfunctions are driving the need for oral therapies such as 5HT1A receptor agonist. The demand for sexual dysfunction oral drugs such as ED drugs will further increase due to the rising awareness among healthcare professionals.

The demand for sexual dysfunction drugs is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as prostate cancer, diabetes mellitus, and CVD. The market will continue to grow in the region in the forthcoming years due to the rise in unhealthy lifestyle habits and the increased risk of developing sexual dysfunctions among the population.

In 2018, the global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/656395

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Eli Lilly

AbbVie

Bayer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Takeda

Apricus Biosciences

Emotional Brain

Ivix LLX

Leadiant Biosciences

NexMed

S1 Biopharma

Vietstar Biomedical Research

Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Sexual-Dysfunction-Drugs-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral Therapy

Intracavernosal Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

Transurethral Therapy

Market segment by Application, split into

Male

Female

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/656395

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook