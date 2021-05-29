Global Wireless in Healthcare Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast To 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Wireless in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Wireless medical devicesÂ represent some of the most profitable and innovative medical technologies. These devices simplify the ability of health care professionals to access information on the conditions of individuals receiving care while providing ease of mobility to patients. Wireless technologies are enabling medical practitioners to monitor and provide treatment remotely while patients are in hospitals or medical clinics, in ambulances, or at home.

The wireless medical device industry has sustained significant growth in the last decade and is likely to continue to expand in the future because of the increasing demand for patient care and an expansion of wireless electronic devices and networks in hospitals and other clinical settings. Additionally, economic growth, coupled with greater access to health care in countries such as China, India and Brazil, has helped to foster an increase in the use of medical products worldwide. Moreover, within the wireless medical device industry, there has been continuous innovation in the technologies of sensors, implants and wireless communication, which is increasing the scope of wireless medical technology applications.

In 2018, the global Wireless in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Apple

ATandT

BlackBerry

Cerner

Cisco Systems

Dell

Extreme Networks

GE Healthcare

Google

Hewlett-Packard

Intel

International Business Machines (IBM)

McKesson

Medtronic

Microsoft

Motorola Solutions

Philips

Samsung Electronics

Siemens Healthcare

Verizon Communications

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bluetooth

Zigbee

RFID

UWB

Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN)

Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks (WMAN)

Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN)

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Long Term Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

