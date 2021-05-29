Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market to 2027 – Gemalto N.V. (The Netherlands), RSA (U.S.), VASCO (U.S.), Entrust (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.)

The increase in the number of mobile-based transactions has driven the growth of global hardware OTP token authentication market. Hardware OTP token authentication assists organizations to secure their data with two-way authentication. Increase in mobile banking services is the primary factor that is expected to drive the growth of hardware OTP token authentication market.

Increasing cyber-attacks and growing concerns towards providing secure transaction are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of this hardware OTP token authentication. Increased cybersecurity spending by the organizations related to the BFSI sector is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the Hardware OTP token authentication market to gain a broad customer base.

The “Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hardware OTP token authentication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hardware OTP token authentication market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global hardware OTP token authentication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hardware OTP token authentication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hardware OTP token authentication market.

The List of Companies

1.Authenex, Inc.

2.Dell Inc.

3.Duo

4.FEITIAN Technologies

5.Gemalto NV

6.Microcosm Ltd.

7.OneSpan Inc.

8.RSA Security LLC

9.SurepassID Corp.

10.WoTrus CA Limited

The global hardware OTP token authentication market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as connected, disconnected, and contactless. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, government, enterprise security, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hardware OTP token authentication market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hardware OTP token authentication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

