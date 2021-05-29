Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Grow at 10.2% CAGR to 2022 | Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2019

The hotel and other travel accommodation market consists of sales of short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels. The establishments in this industry may offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference rooms, convention services, laundry services, parking, and other services.

The hotel and other travel accommodation market expected to reach a value of nearly $1289.59 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the hotel and other travel accommodation market is due Government Initiatives, Social And Mass Media and Millennial Travelers

However, the market for hotel and other travel accommodation is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as security concerns and global warming

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012462306/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global hotel and other travel accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.

Technological advances are enabling firms to deliver personalized services by obtaining customer intelligence. Companies are providing customized promotions and offers by collecting vital information about consumers’ likes, dislikes and preferences by using social media and technologies such as mobile software applications that track customer behavior.. Hotels are now offering personalized menus, lighting, and other services based on customer information available from previous visits or intelligence gathered from social media. The Four Seasons Hotel spent $18 million to revise their website which will deliver personalized dynamic web pages to potential customers.

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012462306/discount

Reasons to Purchase

– Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

– Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

– Identify growth segments for investment.

– Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

– Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

– Benchmark performance against key competitors.

– Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

– Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

– Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Table of Content:

1 1. Executive Summary

Report Structure Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Characteristics Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Product Analysis Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Supply Chain Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Customer Information Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Trends And Strategies Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Size And Growth Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Regional Analysis Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Segmentation Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Western Europe Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Eastern Europe Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market North America Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market South America Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Middle East Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Africa Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Marriott International

19.3.2. Hilton Worldwide

19.3.3. Wyndham Corporation

19.3.4. Hyatt Hotels Corporation

19.3.5. Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012462306/buy/4000

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.