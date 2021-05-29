Incredible Growth of Acupuncture Lasers Market Opportunity Assessments | Key Players: Sedatelec Lasers, schwa-medico GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Mectronic Medicale

Rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal diseases causing pain as and rise in demand of non-invasive therapies for pain management are anticipated to drive the growth of acupuncture lasers market during the forecast period. The ongoing technological advancements and innovations in the industry in order to offer hot-laser acupuncture devices to the patients is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Laser acupuncture is an alternative treatment to traditional needle acupuncture. This non-invasive technique uses laser stimulation to excite precise points on the body similar to the traditional acupuncture that helps to activate their functions and affect deep tissue layers. Small sized laser lights are attached to the body using medical grade tape that acts as alternatives to needles to stimulate acupuncture points. The acupuncture laser treatment has received more acceptability majorly due to its non-invasive nature and effective pain medication.

Major key players operating in the market include,

Sedatelec Lasers, schwa-medico GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH, PHYSIOMED AG, Domino srl, Iskra Medical d.o.o., 3B Scientific and Shenzen Byriver Company Limited among others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the acupuncture lasers market in the coming years, owing to presence of established market players in the region as well as high prevalence of patients suffering with chronic pain. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, the presence of geriatric population requiring assistive care devices in major economies such as China and Japan.

The “Global Acupuncture Lasers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The acupuncture lasers market report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, pumping action, end user, and geography. The global acupuncture lasers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global acupuncture lasers market is segmented on the basis of product, pumping action and end user. On the basis of product, the acupuncture lasers market is segmented into carbon lasers, helium neon lasers, semiconductor lasers, and Nd:Yag lasers. Based on pumping action, the market is segmented into optically pumped lasers, electrically pumped lasers, continuous pumped lasers and pulsed lasers. The market is classified based on end user as, hospitals, beauty clinics, and other end users.

The acupuncture lasers market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global acupuncture lasers market based on product, pumping action and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The acupuncture lasers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The acupuncture lasers market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting acupuncture lasers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the acupuncture lasers market in these regions.

