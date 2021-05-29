Investigation And Security Services Market Hit at 10.5% CAGR to 2022 | G4S, Securitas AB, ADT Corporation, Allied Universal, ICTS Europe

Investigation And Security Services Global Market Report 2019

The investigation and security services market consists of the sales of investigation and security services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide investigation, guard, and armored car services; sell security systems, such as burglar and fire alarms and locking devices, along with installation, repair, or monitoring services; or provide remote monitoring of electronic security alarm systems.

The investigation and security services market expected to reach a value of nearly $444.3 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the investigation and security services market is due to rapidly growing urban population and economy in emerging, rising per capita income, setting up of new industries and other commercial establishments.

However, the market for investigation and security services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as lack of skills, workforce issues and changing government policies.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: G4S, Securitas AB, ADT Corporation, Allied Universal, ICTS Europe.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global investigation and security services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global investigation and security services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global investigation and security services market.

Security service providers are offering specialized services in a wide variety of industries such as government contracts, homeowners’ associations, schools, retail environments and hotels as per client’s requirements. Specialization gives the security provider an edge over its competitors. Companies in this market are providing their guards with industry specific training. For instance, post the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 the school security market has continued to grow.

Investigation And Security Services Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global investigation and security services market.

