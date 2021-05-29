Joint Reconstruction Market to Set Prodigious Growth

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Joint Reconstruction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Joint reconstruction involves rebuilding the architecture of a joint to restore its proper function and to reduce a patient’s pain. Some forms of joint reconstruction include total hip replacement, total knee replacement, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction, and chondroplasty.

In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement. Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface. Total knee replacement involves resurfacing the bones. Physicians replace the damaged cartilage at the ends of the femur and the tibia, as well as a small amount of underlying bone, with metal components that re-create the surface of the bone. In some cases, they resurface the underside of the patella with a plastic disk. They insert a plastic spacer between the metal pieces to create a smoother surface.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aesculap Implants System

Abs Corporation

Acumed

Arthrex

Conformis

Conmed

Corin

Depuy Synthes

Djo Global

Exactech

Integra Lifesciences

Microport Orthopedics

Omnilife Science

Ortho Development

Skeletal Dynamics

Smith and Nephew

Stelkast

Stryker

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adults

Senior Citizens

Atheles

