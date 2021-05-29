Know the Rapid Growth Factors of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market
The monitoring of intracranial pressure is used in treating severe traumatic brain injury patients. This process is called intracranial pressure monitoring.
When the brain suffers severe trauma it begins to swell inside the skull. If the brain swelling goes undetected and is not treated the brain becomes deprived of oxygen-rich blood and “starves”. This secondary injury causes permanent brain damage. As ICP monitoring allows doctors to determine how much swelling the brain has sustained, cerebrospinal fluid can be drained accordingly in order to prevent oxygen deprivation.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Ad-Tech Medical Instrument
CAS Medical Systems
Codman and Shurteff
Compumedics
Electrical Geodesics
Gaeltec Devices
Haiying Medical
Headsense Medical
Integra Lifesciences
Koronis Biomedical Technologies
Medatronic
Natus Medical
NeuroDX Development
Orsan Medical Technologies
Raumedic
Sophysa
Spiegelberg
Third Eye Diagnostics
Vittamed
Vivonics
Segment by Regions
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
External Ventricular Drainage
Micro Transducer Icp Monitoring
Fundoscopy
Mri/Ct Scan
Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter
Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography
Tympanic Membrane Displacement
Market segment by Application, split into
Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Meningitis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
