Latest Analysis on Testing, Inspection and Certification Market with Key Players (Element Materials, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Lloyd’s)

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The testing, inspection, and certification function is to help enhance the efficiency and also facilitate local manufactures to comply with the global principles. It consist of conformity assessment bodies who provide services ranging from auditing and inspection to testing, verification, quality assurance, and certification. This consists of both in-house and outsourced services.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The testing, inspection and certification market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as high adoption of outsourcing service model by worldwide manufacturers, increased requirement for harmonized standards, surge in illicit trading, counterfeiting and piracy practices across the world, enforcement of rigorous government regulations and standards across various sectors and increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing economies boosts the market growth. However, the different rules and regulations across geographies is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Key players profiled in the report include Applus+, DNV GL AS, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Rheinland, SGS SA, T?V S?D America

MARKET SCOPE

The “global testing, inspection and certification market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global testing, inspection and certification market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the testing, inspection and certification market with detailed market segmentation by sourcing type, service type and by application. The global testing, inspection and certification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading testing, inspection and certification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the testing, inspection and certification market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global testing, inspection and certification market is segmented on the basis of sourcing type, service type and by application. Based on sourcing type the market is segmented as in-house services and outsourced services. On the basis of service type the market segmented as testing, inspection and certification. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as consumer goods and retail, agriculture and food, chemicals, construction and infrastructure, energy & power, industrial and manufacturing, medical and life sciences,automotive,aerospace it and telecom and sports and entertainment.

