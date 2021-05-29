Liposarcoma Treatment Market is expected to double its market size in Upcoming Years
Liposarcoma is a cancer of fat cells lying deep within the soft tissues, typically in retroperitoneum or thighs.
Surgical therapy treatment segment is expected to account for major share in global liposarcoma treatment market as it is the choice of treatment recommended by majority of cancer specialists. Most of the physicians do not rely on chemotherapy for the liposarcoma treatment however, it can be used prior to the surgery to reduce the size of the tumor making it the second largest segment in terms of value in global liposarcoma treatment market. Radiation therapy treatment is used to avoid recurrence of the liposarcoma after surgery and contributes a minimal share in global liposarcoma treatment market.
North America is anticipated to lead the global liposarcoma treatment market due to relatively greater prevalence of the disease in the region. APAC and MEA regions are expected to witness steady market growth owing to lack of awareness about the disease.
In 2018, the global Liposarcoma Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Johnson and Johnson
Pfizer
Eli Lilly
Sanofi SA
Novartis AG
Baxter International
Bristol Laboratories
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Mylan N.V
Actavis
Fresenius Kabi
Accord Healthcare
Taro Pharmaceuticals
Sandoz
Bedford Laboratories
Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Liposarcoma-Treatment-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html
Segment by Regions
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemotherapy
Radiation Therapy
Surgical Therapy
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Multispecialty Clinics
Cancer Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers
