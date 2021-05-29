Liquid masterbatches are a mixture of additives or pigments which are utilized for the coloring or imparting other desirable properties to polymers. Such desirable properties may include UV stabilizing, antistatic, flame retardation and antilocking properties. Various technologies used for manufacturing of polymers can be used by masterbatches like blow, spinning, injection molding and others. The market for liquid masterbatches is experiencing steady growth due to a number of factors that include the growing end user markets like automobile, healthcare and packaging. In addition, there is a heightened demand of plastics from the packaging of luxury goods and the construction industry which consequently is boosting the market for liquid masterbatches. Moreover, there is an augmented demand for light weight vehicles so that the greenhouse effect can be checked and to reduce the emissions coming out from vehicles. To achieve this, the content of plastic in the vehicles is increased, thereby reducing their weight and the carbon emissions. Hence, metal parts in vehicles are being replaced by plastics and this presents a great opportunity for the liquid masterbatches market. However, the rising prices of oil and strict environmental regulations concerning with non-biodegradable plastics are hampering the growth of the plastic industries which consequently is having a negative impact on the market for liquid masterbatches.

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global liquid masterbatches market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 11,600 Mn in 2022 and is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR in the period of assessment.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18547

Europe Market Set to Dominate the Global Liquid Masterbatches Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in Europe is set to dominate the global liquid masterbatches market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. Europe liquid masterbatches market is the most attractive market, growing at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Additives Segment Slated to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 2,950 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of Persistence Market Research, the additives segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 2,950 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The additives segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 over 2017.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18547

Packaging Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% During the Assessment Period

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the packaging segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 3,700 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of 4.7% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The packaging segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the end-user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global liquid masterbatches market through 2022, which include Americhem Inc., Ferro-Plast Srl, BASF SE, Polyone Corporation, A. Schulman, Clariant AG, Ampacet Corporation, Techmer PM Inc., Marval Industries Inc., RTP CO, Standridge Color Corporation, Uniform Color Company, Inc. and Cabot Corporation.