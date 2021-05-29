New Tactics of Data Monetization Market Opportunities in Upcoming years
A fresh report titled “Data Monetization Market – By Offering (Platform, Services) By Application (Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Assessment, Operations, Finance, Equipment Monitoring, Others) By Vertical (Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, FMCG, Travel & Logistics, Retail, BFSI, Others) By Method (Direct Data Monetization, Indirect Data Monetization) By Organization Size (Large Organization, Small & Medium Enterprises) By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud Based) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Data Monetization Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The Global Data Monetization Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 6,441.8 Million by the end of 2023 from USD 1,856.6 Million in 2017. Growing adoption of advanced data-driven decision-making platforms is providing cornerstone for the disruptive growth of data monetization market. Data monetization is increasingly used by various corporates to stay ahead of the competition. Further, increase in data volume provides stupendous potential for the growth of data monetization market. In 2017, North America represented the largest market. Asia Pacific is poised to record fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Data Monetization Market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Offering
– Platform
– Standalone
– Suite
– Services
By Application
– Sales & Marketing
– Supply Chain Assessment
– Operations
– Finance
– Equipment Monitoring
– Others
By Vertical
– Telecommunication
– Automotive
– Healthcare
– FMCG
– Travel & Logistics
– Retail
– BFSI
– Others
By Method
– Direct Data Monetization
– Indirect Data Monetization
By Organization Size
– Large Organization
– Small & Medium Enterprises
By Deployment Type
– On-premise
– Cloud Based
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major and niche market Key Players such as:
– Accenture
– IBM
– Google LLC
– Infosys
– Tech Mahindra
– SAP SE
– Paxata, Inc.
– Ness
– Gemalto NV
– Cisco
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
