New Tactics of Machine Safety Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Machine Safety Market – By Component (Presence-Sensing Safety Sensors, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Controller, Safety Interlock Switches, Others), By Application (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Packaging, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Semiconductors, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Machine Safety Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Global machine safety market accounted for USD 2,383.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 3,381.5 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Rising number of industrial accidents are expected to impel the growth of the global machine safety market. Further, stringent government regulations for delivering occupational health to the workers is also poised to impel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In developed countries, various mandatory safety standards and government policies forces the machine manufacturers to include various safety measures. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of global machine safety market. Furthermore, positive growth of various end use industries will further aid to the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the machine safety market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall machine safety market during the forecast period. Also, Asia Pacific machine safety market is expected to showcase highest growth rate in global machine safety market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of machine safety market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Presence-Sensing Safety Sensors

– – Safety Edges

– – Laser Scanners

– – Safety Light Curtains

– – – – Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

– – – – Photoelectric Cells

– – – – Control Units

– – – – Displays

– – – – Others

– – Safety Maps

– – Optoelectronic Devices

– Emergency Stop Devices

– – Push Buttons

– – Rope (Cable) Pull Buttons

– Programmable Safety Systems (Safety PLCs)

– Safety Controller

– Safety Interlock Switches

– Others

By Application

– Automotive

– Food & Beverages

– Packaging

– Pharmaceutical

– Electronics & Semiconductors

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Honeywell International Inc.

– ABB LTD.

– Rockwell Automation, INC.

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Schneider Electric S.A.

– Eaton CORP. PLC

– Datalogic S.p.A.

– OMRON Corporation

– SICK AG

– K. A. Schmersal Gmbh & CO. KG.

– Others Major and Niche Players

