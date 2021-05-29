New Tactics of Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Smart Electric Toothbrush Market – By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores), By Price Range (High, Medium) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Electric Toothbrush Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Smart electric toothbrushes are electrically connected toothbrush equipped with various sensors and can be controlled through mobile apps. The market for a smart electric toothbrush is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global smart electric toothbrush market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2023.

Smart electric toothbrush market is thriving on the back of the oral hygiene industry. Consumers are more concerned about their health & wellness and are spending on those potential technologies that can assure their better health. Since the need for oral hygiene is increasing rapidly, leading oral healthcare equipment manufacturers such as Phillips, Colgate, Oral-B and others, have come up with advanced oral cleaning equipment such as smart electronic toothbrush. Smart healthcare technologies are on the rise across the globe. Consumers are using these smart health technologies to continuously track their health and to avoid any health issues. These smart electric brushes are also equipped with these features and consumers are using these brushes to track their oral health. These toothbrushes are integrated with the number of advanced features that improve the oral cleaning experience. The growing popularity of smart devices among the population is another major factor that is likely to act as a growth driver for the global smart electric toothbrush market during the projected period. Improving lifestyle of the middle-class population is also encouraging the demand for smart electric toothbrush across the globe.

Furthermore, the rise in the occurrence rate of oral diseases is also encouraging consumers to opt for smart electric toothbrushes. However, high cost of smart electric brushes as compared to conventional brushes and lack of awareness and slow adoption rate in rural areas are restraining the growth of global smart electric toothbrush market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart electric toothbrush market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Distribution Channel

– Offline Stores

– Online Stores

By Price Range

– High

– Medium

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Procter & Gamble

– Philips

– Baracoda

– Colgate-Palmolive

– Prophix

– Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market

3. Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.4. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

11.4. High Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Distribution Channel

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.2.1.4. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Price Range

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

12.2.2.4. High Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Distribution Channel

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.3.1.4. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Price Range

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

12.3.2.4. High Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Distribution Channel

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4.1.4. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.2. By Price Range

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

12.4.2.4. High Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.2.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3. By Country

12.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.3.3. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3.4. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



