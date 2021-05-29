New Tactics of Smart Exoskeleton Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Smart Exoskeleton Market – By Component (Sensors, Power Source, Control System, Actuators, Others), By Type (Soft Exoskeleton, Rigid Exoskeleton), By Body Part (Upper Body, Lower Body, Full Body), By Application (Industrial, Military, Healthcare, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Exoskeleton Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global Smart Exoskeleton market accounted for USD 119.8 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 1,836.9 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Growing demand for the use of smart exoskeleton in the rehabilitation of people suffering from neurological disorders and physical disabilities are expected to positively impact the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market in the upcoming years. Further, increasing number of spinal cord injury & paralysis cases and growing geriatric population are some of the major factors behind the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market.

Moreover, rising adoption of human augmentation in industrial and military sectors are projected to intensify the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market. In addition, demand for motor-equipped robots to assist human body mechanism is increasing. Further, this factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market over the forecasted period.

However, factors such as high equipment cost and stringent government regulations for exoskeletons are likely to hamper the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market in the upcoming years.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the smart exoskeleton market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to account for the highest percentage of market share in the overall smart exoskeleton market over the forecasted period. Increasing investments to develop smart, innovative and energy efficient exoskeleton is envisioned to drive the growth of North America smart exoskeleton market in the upcoming years. In addition to this, the advancement of robotics technologies in the North America region is anticipated to intensify the growth of smart exoskeleton market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart exoskeleton market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Sensors

– Power Source

– Control System

– Actuators

– Others

By Type

– Soft Exoskeleton

– Rigid Exoskeleton

By Body Part

– Upper Body

– Lower Body

– Full Body

By Application

– Industrial

– Military

– Healthcare

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Sarcos

– Rex Bionics Ltd

– ReWalk Robotics

– Honda

– Ekso Bionics

– Cyberdyne Inc.

– Bionik

– ATOUN Inc.

– Technaid. S.L.

– US Bionics

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Smart Exoskeleton Market

3. Global Smart Exoskeleton Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Exoskeleton Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Smart Exoskeleton Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Smart Exoskeleton Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

8.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

8.4. Sensors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Power Source Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.6. Control System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.7. Actuators Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Smart Exoskeleton Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Soft Exoskeleton Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Rigid Exoskeleton Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Smart Exoskeleton Market Segmentation Analysis, By Body Part

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Body Part

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Body Part

10.4. Upper Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Lower Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Full Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Smart Exoskeleton Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Military Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Healthcare Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

12.2.1.4. Sensors Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Power Source Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Control System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Actuators Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Type

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.2.2.4. Soft Exoskeleton Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Rigid Exoskeleton Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Body Part

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Body Part

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Body Part

12.2.3.4. Upper Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Lower Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.3.6. Full Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



